Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / DBAs Discontinued for January 26, 2017

DBAs Discontinued for January 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2017 0

DBAs Discontinued A business is no longer operating under the name listed.   GROOMER ON WHEELS Principal: KANE, DAVID W ROAD VULTURES  MOTORCYCLE  CLUB Principal: JUBERT, DWAYNE DOMINO 14445 Principal: 23, CONRAD DAVID 14450 Principal: 23, WITMAN JOHN 14580 Principal: 23, MARONEY ANTHONY 14612 Principal: 23, CALLAHAN TIMOTHY 14617 Principal: 23, BUCKLEY DOUGLAS 14618 Principal: 23, KELLY MATTHEW 14624 Principal: 23, DINATALE DANIELLE BLACKBIRD SON PRODUCTION SERVICE Principal: BUCKLEY, DOUGLAS J DEE MARIE PHOTOGRAPHY Principal: DINATALE, DANIELLE KELLY MCGRAW REMODELING Principal: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo