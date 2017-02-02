Deeds filed January 26, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded January 26, 2017          54   BRIGHTON   NORMAND, BARBARA A et ano to NORMAND, ROBERT Property Address: 215 BASTIAN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11814  Page: 115 Tax Account: 148.07-1-27 Full Sale Price: $100,000 STERN, ALLAN  to STERN, CHANTIZA Property Address: 183 MONTEROY ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11814  Page: 162 Tax Account: 137.07-1-85 Full Sale Price: $1 PRESS EQUITIES LLC et al to ELLIOTT H PRESS FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ...

