Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 26, 2017

February 2, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   CARRION, MARTA M 96 LOCUST STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: NCO PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $1,075.10 FLAHERTY, PATRICK 813 CEDAR CIRCLE, SPENCERPORT, NY 14559 Favor: SNYDER WENDEL PET HEALTH PLLC Attorney: PAUL M ...

