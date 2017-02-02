Don't Miss
Mortgages filed January 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded January 26, 2017          46   CHURCHVILLE   SALMON, GARY C Property Address: 1401 WASHINGTON ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9382 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $2,133.09 EAST ROCHESTER   920 PANORAMA TRAIL SOUTH LLC Property Address: 201 E LINDEN AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1264 Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $1,120,000.00   FAIRPORT   CAMPBELL, SUSAN D & CAMPBELL, TIMOTHY J Property Address: 580 WATSON RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-8731 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 KOCH, ...

