Don't Miss
Home / Business / Conservatives applaud Trump’s regulation crackdown

Conservatives applaud Trump’s regulation crackdown

Implementation of 2-for-1 order could ‘slow down’ government

By: Bennett Loudon February 3, 2017 0

The business community is excited about President Donald Trump’s executive order directing federal agencies to eliminate two regulations for every new one created, but law professor Anya Bernstein says the move ultimately could cause the government to “grind to a halt.” “It’s clear what this wants to accomplish. It’s not clear what it will or can ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo