Court Calendars for February 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2017 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Raymore Realty LLC v Esther Battiese, Quinton Penn, 4 Schley Pl – Timothy L Alexson 2—Marion Griffin, Anwar Ahmad v Noemi Ortiz, Fernando Ortiz, 614 Garson Ave – Brown Hutchinson – Brown Hutchinson 3—Prime Per Properties Inc v Ulises Cabllero, 113 Clifford Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Yehosua Atik v Cassandra Dearing, 185 ...

