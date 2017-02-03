Court of Appeals – Jury Instruction: People v. Morgan

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Jury Instruction Supplemental Instruction – No Unanimity Among Jurors People v. Morgan No. 204 Judge Garcia Background: At issue in the underlying murder case, is whether the trial court’s supplemental instruction given after the jury returned a “verdict” that was not in fact unanimous was “unbalanced and coercive” such that it deprived the defendant to ...