Delta Sonic settlement changed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal judge has made significant adjustments to an $800,000 class action settlement involving about 14,000 Delta Sonic employees. The current and former employees of Delta Sonic Car Wash Systems Inc., which has more than 29 car washes in New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania, will be eligible for compensation if they were not paid properly between ...