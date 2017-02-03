Don't Miss
Delta Sonic settlement changed

Judge reduces attorneys’ fees and service awards

By: Bennett Loudon February 3, 2017 0

A federal judge has made significant adjustments to an $800,000 class action settlement involving about 14,000 Delta Sonic employees. The current and former employees of Delta Sonic Car Wash Systems Inc., which has more than 29 car washes in New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania, will be eligible for compensation if they were not paid properly between ...

