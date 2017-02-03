Sotomayor mentions Gorsuch obliquely in NYC college speech

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press February 3, 2017 0

  U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor didn't answer questions about Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the court during a speech in New York City on Thursday, although she did refer obliquely to him when she noted that "the current nominee is 49 years old" and could serve 30 years or more. Republican President Donald Trump nominated Gorsuch ...

