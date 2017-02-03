Don't Miss
Home / Law / Want to track cellphones? Get a warrant, lawmakers say

Want to track cellphones? Get a warrant, lawmakers say

By: The Associated Press DAVE COLLINS February 3, 2017 0

HARTFORD, Conn. — Law enforcement cellphone tracking devices are coming under scrutiny in several states, where lawmakers have introduced proposals ranging from warrant requirements to an outright ban on the technology. Privacy and constitutional concerns, including Fourth Amendment search and seizure violations, are being cited with the proposed laws on cell-site simulators. The suitcase-size devices, widely known ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo