Corporations Doing Business As for January 27, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. MISS EMMAS DAYCARE Address: 914 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 ABK AIRBRUSHING Address: 23 PARKSIDE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 NEXT LEVEL CONTENT Address: 44 BRETT ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 INTERBRITE COMMUNICATIONS Address: 2 KILKENNY CT, FAIRPORT, NY 14450 SWAG FOR THE ...