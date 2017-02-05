Don't Miss
Corporations Doing Business As for January 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2017 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   MISS EMMAS DAYCARE Address: 914   BAY  STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 ABK  AIRBRUSHING Address: 23    PARKSIDE  AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 NEXT LEVEL CONTENT Address: 44  BRETT  ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 INTERBRITE COMMUNICATIONS Address: 2 KILKENNY CT, FAIRPORT, NY 14450 SWAG FOR THE ...

