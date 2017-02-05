Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 27, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   AMIGER, SHALENA W 1712 APPLE HOLLOW LANE, HAMLIN, NY 14464 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,327.94 BAILEY, TANESHA T 829 C KRIEGER ROAD, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: STATE OF ...

