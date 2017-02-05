Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 27, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. BRODMAN, MICHAEL 185 BRANCHBROOK DRIVE, HENRIETTA, NY 14467 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 CHILD CARE EMPOWERMENT CENTERS INC, 123 BARBERRY TERRACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621-4103 Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF ...