Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures for Feb. 6, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures for Feb. 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 617 Ridgeway Ave Rochester 14615 02/06/2017 10:00 AM Stein, Weiner and Roth, LLP $58766.54 35 Ontario St Honeoye Falls 14472 02/07/2017 09:00 AM Schiller & Knapp, LLP $252228.40 388 Ravine ...

