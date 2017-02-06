Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed January 30, 2017

Deeds filed January 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded January 30, 2017          87   BRIGHTON   ARTHUR B SCHMALE TRUST et ano to HILDRETH, DAVID P et ano Property Address: 70 BRADFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11815  Page: 485 Tax Account: 137.14-3-31 Full Sale Price: $1 SPILATRO, SARAH W et ano to REDING, THOMAS Property Address: 441 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11815  Page: 339 Tax Account: 150.13-2-67./7B Full Sale Price: $105,000 MATEOSIAN, CAROLYN  et ano to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo