Evidence suppressed in local drug case

James Kendrick, the leader of a major violent drug ring now serving a lengthy federal prison sentence, had his guilty plea in a state drug case reversed because the judge improperly allowed evidence. In December, Kendrick was sentenced in federal court to life in prison, plus 30 years, for drug and murder convictions related to the ...