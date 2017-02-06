Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 30, 2017

Mortgages filed January 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded January 30, 2017          115   BROCKPORT   NJEUKEW, YVES G TCHOUDJA Property Address: 3852 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $122,400.00 COHEN, JENNIFER A & COHEN, JOHN A Property Address: 188 UTICA ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2235 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $94,000.00 BLISS, GINA & CRANDELL, DOUGLAS R Property Address: 414 ROOT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9771 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $80,000.00   EAST ...

