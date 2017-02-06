Don't Miss
Trump immigration ban may head to Supreme Court

Court of Appeals set to rule on restraining order as Trump criticizes judge

By: Bloomberg KARTIKAY MEHROTRA and CHRIS DOLMETSCH February 6, 2017 0

President Donald Trump's effort to bar travelers from seven mostly Muslim nations is on a track to the U.S. Supreme Court, which may eventually decide whether the executive branch has top authority on immigration and national security. The ban affecting business travelers, students, immigrants and refugees may be re-imposed as early as Monday if an appeals ...

