Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump’s blasts at judge raise questions for Gorsuch on independence

Trump’s blasts at judge raise questions for Gorsuch on independence

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES February 6, 2017 0

President Donald Trump's Twitter assault on the "so-called judge" who put a nationwide hold on the president's executive order on immigration has motivated Democrats to challenge Trump's choice for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, on an important but elusive issue. Is Gorsuch independent enough, they ask, to stand up to the president who picked him? As ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo