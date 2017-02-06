WESTERN DISTRICT CASE NOTES

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

(This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission.) Remand In Miller v. Geidel, No. 13-CV-90(MAT) (Dec. 12, 2016), plaintiffs filed a summons with notice in state court based upon an allegedly fraudulent financial scheme. Although a complaint had not been served, defendants ...