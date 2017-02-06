Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / WESTERN DISTRICT CASE NOTES

WESTERN DISTRICT CASE NOTES

By: Daily Record Staff KEVIN M. HOGAN and SEAN C. MCPHEE February 6, 2017 0

(This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission.) Remand In Miller v. Geidel, No. 13-CV-90(MAT) (Dec. 12, 2016), plaintiffs filed a summons with notice in state court based upon an allegedly fraudulent financial scheme. Although a complaint had not been served, defendants ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo