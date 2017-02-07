Commentary: Why records of Nojay proceeding had to be disclosed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



I knew Bill Nojay fairly well, before he entered politics. He was passionate about the rights of the disabled and at one time served on the legal committee of the local chapter of the NYCLU. He even hosted a surprise birthday party for my ex-wife. Thus, I was shocked to hear Nojay committed suicide on Sept. ...