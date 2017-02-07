Conviction upheld in attempted murder of Rochester police officer

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Fourth Department has upheld the conviction of a man who shot at a Rochester police officer in 2006. George C. Herring, 42, was convicted in December 2007 of attempted aggravated murder, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer or a peace officer, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and ...