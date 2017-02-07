Don't Miss
Home / Law / Conviction upheld in attempted murder of Rochester police officer

Conviction upheld in attempted murder of Rochester police officer

By: Bennett Loudon February 7, 2017 0

The Fourth Department has upheld the conviction of a man who shot at a Rochester police officer in 2006. George C. Herring, 42, was convicted in December 2007 of attempted aggravated murder, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer or a peace officer, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo