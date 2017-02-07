Don't Miss
Home / Law / Court hears plea to end cost caps on prison calls

Court hears plea to end cost caps on prison calls

By: The Washington Post ANN E. MARIMOW February 7, 2017 0

Law enforcement officials and private phone companies urged a federal appeals court Monday to scrap limits on the high cost of phone calls for prison inmates and their families. The question for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is whether federal regulators have the authority to cap prices for inmate calls that have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo