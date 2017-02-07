Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed January 31, 2017

Deeds filed January 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded January 31, 2017          69   BRIGHTON   MAISON PROPERTIES INC to DECARO, RYAN C Property Address: 2282 WESTFALL ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11815  Page: 676 Tax Account: 137.19-1-10 Full Sale Price: $199,000   CHILI   COIA, RICHARD  to COMPASS CARE PREGNANCY SERVICES et ano Property Address: 2024-6D WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, CHILI 14623 Liber: 11816  Page: 211 Tax Account: 149.05-1-4.604 Full Sale Price: $144,232 PRYSTAJKO, KATHRYN  et ano to HURLBURT, TAMMY R Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo