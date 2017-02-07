Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for January 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   FLOURNOY, DAGMAR P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,787.14 FORTSON, MARK Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,385.68 LIPTROT, LATRELL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,031.93 RUGGERI MANUFACTURING Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,600.63 BRICKS LANDSCAPE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,095.00 CASON, LILLIE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $53,461.29 DEMETRU, JAMES G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,563.13 MENDON HONEOYE FALLS LIMA SENTINEL INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

