Groups begin bailing out strangers to free poor from jail

By: The Associated Press SARA BURNETT February 7, 2017 0

CHICAGO — Activists who say too many poor people are unfairly languishing in U.S. jails because they can't afford to post cash bail are increasingly deploying a new tactic: Bailing out strangers. Community groups are collecting donations from individuals, churches, cities and other organizations in more than a dozen cities, including New York, Chicago, Seattle and ...

