Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ANDERSON, JACQUELIN 8 OAKBRIAR COURT, PENFIELD, NY 14526 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $7,599.08 ASH, HOLLIS S 2067 BRIGHTON HENRIETTA TOWN LINE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE ...

