Jury selection problem leads to new trial

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Fourth Department has reversed a drunk driving conviction and granted a new trial because of a problem during jury selection. Ulysses M. Betances Jr., 33, was convicted in September 2014 of aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is serving a one- to three-year sentence. Betances’ attorney, Michael J. Rooney, an associate at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, ...