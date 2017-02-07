Don't Miss
Home / Law / Jury selection problem leads to new trial

Jury selection problem leads to new trial

Incomplete questioning left issue unresolved

By: Bennett Loudon February 7, 2017 0

The Fourth Department has reversed a drunk driving conviction and granted a new trial because of a problem during jury selection. Ulysses M. Betances Jr., 33, was convicted in September 2014 of aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is serving a one- to three-year sentence. Betances’ attorney, Michael J. Rooney, an associate at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, ...

