Mortgages filed January 31, 2017

February 7, 2017

Mortgages Recorded January 31, 2017          69   BROCKPORT   MOSHER, THEODORE G Property Address: 130 FRAZIER ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1609 Lender: ROBERT A SODOMA Amount: $35,000.00 HOLLENBECK, JESSICA ANN & HOLLENBECK, JOSHUA COREY Property Address: 11 BROCKVIEW DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1701 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $95,959.00 NEUMANN, GERALYN W & NEUMANN, KRYSTOF J Property Address: 8 COUNTRY VIEW TER, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9704 Lender: CORNING FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

