National Women's Hall of Fame announces 2017 inductees

By: The Associated Press February 7, 2017 0

SENECA FALLS — Autism and livestock advocate Temple Grandin, "A Raisin in the Sun" author Lorraine Hansberry and former New York first lady and mentoring champion Matilda Raffa Cuomo are among the National Women's Hall of Fame's class of 2017. The hall in Seneca Falls announced this year's honorees Tuesday. They'll be formally inducted in September. The ...

