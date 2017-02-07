Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for January 31, 2017

Powers of Attorney for January 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   CHRISTIAN TRUST, Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP, DICK, BENJAMIN M Appoints: SWANSON, GERALD PRATT, JUSTIN Appoints: HINE, LUCAS FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION, Appoints: FIRST-CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, GUTZMER, CAROL A Appoints: GUTZMER, DOUGLAS A LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, Appoints: ARVEST ...

