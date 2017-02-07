Rowan D. Wilson confirmed for New York’s highest court

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York's highest court is getting a new judge. The state Senate on Monday confirmed Rowan D. Wilson, a private attorney with commercial litigation experience. Wilson worked at the large Manhattan law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore for more than 30 years. Lawmakers from both parties praised Wilson's experience and ability. He was nominated to serve on the ...