Rowan D. Wilson confirmed for New York's highest court

Rowan D. Wilson confirmed for New York’s highest court

By: The Associated Press February 7, 2017 0

New York's highest court is getting a new judge. The state Senate on Monday confirmed Rowan D. Wilson, a private attorney with commercial litigation experience. Wilson worked at the large Manhattan law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore for more than 30 years. Lawmakers from both parties praised Wilson's experience and ability. He was nominated to serve on the ...

