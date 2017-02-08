Don't Miss
Chelsea Wagner | Roberts Communications

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2017

Roberts Communications has promoted Chelsea Wagner to a senior account executive in the public relations group. Wagner will lead several public relations accounts and develop and execute strategic programs on behalf of clients. In addition to growing current and future accounts, Wagner will provide client consultation, media relations and trade show support. She will continue to ...

