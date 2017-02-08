Don't Miss
Home / Law / Civil trial of Monroe County deputy set for September

Civil trial of Monroe County deputy set for September

Plaintiff claims he was assaulted in 2009 incident

By: Bennett Loudon February 8, 2017 0

The federal civil trial of a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy accused of police brutality has been scheduled to start in September. According to the complaint filed in August 2010, plaintiff Po K. Lin claims that he was assaulted by deputies at a fast food restaurant in Henrietta. As U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford wrote in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo