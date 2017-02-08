Corporations Doing Business As for February 1, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2017 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   ROCHESTER FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE Address: 42 GLENVILLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 BELLA PASTRIES Address: 1036  JOHN LEO DRIVE, WEBSTER, NY 14580 MOJOES KITCHEN Address: 797 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 MOJOES KITCHEN Address: 797 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...

