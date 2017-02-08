Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 1, 2017          60   BRIGHTON   CAIAZZA, ANTHONY S to 2566 ELMWOOD AVENUE LLC Property Address: 2566 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11816  Page: 333 Tax Account: 137.10-1-72 Full Sale Price: $185,000 REARDON, SCOTT  to CASELLI, DIANE  et ano Property Address: 380 VARINNA DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11816  Page: 464 Tax Account: 137.10-1-40 Full Sale Price: $125,000   CHILI   SCHWINGLE, BONNIE D et al to SCHWINGLE, BONNIE D et ...

