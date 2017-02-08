Doing Business As for February 1, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business. A&E CONSTRUCTION PO BOX 316, MACEDON NY 14502 Principal: HAWKINS, BRANDON E 2004 ROUTE 350, MACEDON NY 14502 A&J OPERATIONS 121 LINCOLN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Principal: YOUNGBLOOD, ...