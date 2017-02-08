Driver sentenced in fatal crash

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Monroe County Court Judge Douglas Randall on Tuesday sentenced Terry Blue, 56, to 2 1/3 to seven years in prison for his role in a fatal drunk-driving crash. Blue pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, two counts of driving while intoxicated, two counts of vehicular homicide ...