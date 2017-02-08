Don't Miss
Home / News / Driver sentenced in fatal crash

Driver sentenced in fatal crash

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2017 0

Monroe County Court Judge Douglas Randall on Tuesday sentenced Terry Blue, 56, to 2 1/3 to seven years in prison for his role in a fatal drunk-driving crash. Blue pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, two counts of driving while intoxicated, two counts of vehicular homicide ...

