Groups sue to block Trump’s order on government regulations

By: The Associated Press KEVIN FREKING February 8, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Organizations opposing President Donald Trump's executive order to curb government regulations filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to block it. The president's order was issued on Jan. 30 and required federal agencies to repeal two existing regulations for every new regulation proposed or issued. Trump had promised during his presidential run to place a moratorium ...

