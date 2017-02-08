John F. Brusa Jr. | Barton & Loguidice

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2017 0

Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C. (B&L), a northeast regional engineering, planning, environmental, and landscape architecture firm with nine offices across New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland, elected John F. Brusa Jr. president and CEO. Brusa, a resident of Solvay, was elected following his years as leader of the firm’s Solid Waste Management Group. As a licensed Professional Engineer in six ...

