John F. Brusa Jr. | Barton & Loguidice

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C. (B&L), a northeast regional engineering, planning, environmental, and landscape architecture firm with nine offices across New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland, elected John F. Brusa Jr. president and CEO. Brusa, a resident of Solvay, was elected following his years as leader of the firm’s Solid Waste Management Group. As a licensed Professional Engineer in six ...