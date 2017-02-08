Mark Greisberger | Underberg & Kessler

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mark Greisberger has joined the law firm of Underberg & Kessler LLP as an of counsel attorney in Rochester. Greisberger will focus his practice in the areas of real estate, trusts and estates, and corporate and business law. Greisberger earned his B.A. from Dartmouth College, and his J.D. from Vanderbilt University. Information in On The Move is ...