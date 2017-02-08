Don't Miss
Mortgages filed February 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 1, 2017          71   BROCKPORT   DRIVER, SUSAN A Property Address: 274 EAST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1510 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $123,864.00 PERRY, ANTHONY S Property Address: 774 SHUMWAY RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9758 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $128,000.00   EAST ROCHESTER   HOLCOMB, LIESEL C & HOLCOMB, LUCAS J Property Address: 223 MAGNOLIA AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1303 Lender: COMMUNITY BANK N.A. Amount: $106,400.00   FAIRPORT   BROWN, SCOTT ...

