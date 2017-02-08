Don't Miss
Murder indictment filed in death of elderly Greece resident

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2017 0

A Monroe County grand jury has indicted Omar Quarles, 23, in the death of 86-year-old Charles Fields, of Greece. Quarles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. On Oct. 8, Greece Police were called to check the welfare of Fields at his Maiden Lane home. Fields, a friend to Quarles, ...

