Murder indictment filed in death of elderly Greece resident

A Monroe County grand jury has indicted Omar Quarles, 23, in the death of 86-year-old Charles Fields, of Greece. Quarles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. On Oct. 8, Greece Police were called to check the welfare of Fields at his Maiden Lane home. Fields, a friend to Quarles, ...