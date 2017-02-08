Trump defends travel ban, questions judges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the court that is deliberating his immigration and refugee executive order for having motivations he described as "so political." Speaking to a group of police chiefs and sheriffs, Trump honed in on the language used in a provision detailing presidential powers to limit "inadmissible aliens." The provision states that ...