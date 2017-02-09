Don't Miss
Chelsea Miner | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

Dixon Schwabl has promoted Chelsea Miner to digital media planner/buyer. Miner is responsible for overseeing trafficking and billing for the department, as well as continually analyzing and optimizing campaigns based on performance. In addition, she will spearhead proposal negotiations and collaborate on digital media vendor selection and budget allocations based on campaign goals and overarching strategy. Miner ...

