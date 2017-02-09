Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Embracing failure as an opportunity for improvement

Commentary: Embracing failure as an opportunity for improvement

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires SHAWN HEALY February 9, 2017 0

Being a lawyer often involves a fair amount of sales and persuasion. Whether you are delivering an argument or pitching yourself as the lawyer who can deliver for his clients, a common burden for lawyers is the idea that you have to project invulnerability while constantly being aware of the opposite. Downside of perfection This belief of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo