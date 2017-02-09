Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 10, 2017

Court Calendars for February 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 1—Betlow v Betlow – Kristina Karle – Maureen A Pineau—Kristin F Splain 2—Cotton v Cotton – Christiano Gallant – Legal Aid Society City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Center City Place LLC v Satmarray Robinson, Tajze Lounge, 139 State St – Edward L D’Amico 2—Southview Towers LP v James Smith, 500 South Ave ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo