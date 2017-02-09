Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 2, 2017          52   BRIGHTON   GRUBAUGH, ROBERT  to PATTERSON, ANDREW Property Address: 231 BROOKLAWN DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11817  Page: 200 Tax Account: 137.14-1-76 Full Sale Price: $97,500 BURGESS, JEAN COLGAN et al to BURGESS, JEAN COLGAN et al Property Address: 273 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11817  Page: 67 Tax Account: 137.13-3-37 Full Sale Price: $1   CHILI   HENSEL, JOHN C et ano to HENSEL, JOHN C Property ...

