Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Elshabazz

Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Elshabazz

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Accessory – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Alibi Witness People v. Elshabazz KA 14-00873 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a nonjury verdict of murder and two counts of burglary. He argued that the evidence was not legally sufficient to support the conviction and that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo