Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Elshabazz

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Accessory – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Alibi Witness People v. Elshabazz KA 14-00873 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a nonjury verdict of murder and two counts of burglary. He argued that the evidence was not legally sufficient to support the conviction and that ...