Fourth Department – Trust: Dioguardi v. Dioguardi

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trust Trustee’s Transactions – Accounting – Decedent’s Intent Dioguardi v. Dioguardi CA 16-00266 Appealed from Surrogate’s Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner, one of two surviving children of the decedent, commenced a proceeding seeking to compel an accounting from the time of the decedent’s incapacitation. The decedent and respondent, who is ...